NORWAY -- God called one of His angels, Ora Winfred "O.W." Whetstone Jr., home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Hucks Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bradley Elkins, Blair Elkins, Andrew Beaty, Adam Beaty, Wesley Zissett and Bryan Delk. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Glover, Chuck Joines, Mark Whetstone and Gene Smith.
O.W. was the son of the late Ora Winfred Whetstone Sr. and the late Elease Russell Whetstone and lived his life in Orangeburg (15 years) and Norway (40 years). O.W. owned Whetstone's Market in Orangeburg and Po' Boys Market in Denmark. He was employed by Murray Biscuit Company for six years and McKee Baking (Little Debbie) for 23 years (from which he retired). He missed the wonderful salesmen and customers on his route so much that he wished he had continued working. He was a friend to all who knew him and one of the best salesmen in this area.
In addition to his parents, O.W. was predeceased by a granddaughter, Olivia Wren Whetstone.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie Whetstone, and together they have two children, Craig Anthony Whetstone (Christina) of Statesboro, Ga., and Caryn Whetstone Bair (Jason) of Norway; grandchildren, Kayla Autumn Whetstone, Nathan, and twins Noah and Sam Bair; siblings, Vivian W. Elkins (fiance' Van Smith) of Lexington, Sheryal W. Zissett (Wady) of Norway, Brenda W. Sutcliffe (Linnie) of Bonney Lake, Wash., and Bettie Lynne W. Beaty (Kirk) of Lugoff; and his beloved ditch dogs, Snuffy, Sweetie, Spanky and Poppy, H.R.M.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, or a charity of one's choice.
