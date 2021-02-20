 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oneal Dickerson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Oneal Dickerson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Oneal Dickerson, 71, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Mr. Dickerson was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Calhoun County.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Doris Dickerson, at 803-534-5750 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News