O'Neal Dickerson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. O'Neal Dickerson, 71, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Elder Furman Guinyard officiating.

The service will be followed by a private burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Because of limited capacity and attendance restrictions due to COVID-19, live streams of the service will be available at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page: @simmonsfuneralhomeandcrematory or at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com under the Obituary tab.

O'Neal Dickerson of Orangeburg departed this life on Feb. 19, 2021, after an extended illness. O'Neal, or “Fed” or “Boogie” as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was born on Nov. 14, 1949, in Calhoun County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ora Mae Howell Dickerson; his sisters, Cora Little, Margaret Broughton, Ernestine Pierce and Bobbie Jean Dickerson; and his brothers, Johnny Albert Dickerson and Richard Dickerson.

One of seven children, O'Neal was reared by his parents in St. Matthews. He was educated in the public schools of Calhoun County and was a graduate of John Ford High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College