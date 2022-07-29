 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olrea R. Davis -- Swansea

Olrea R. Davis

SWANSEA -- The funeral service for Mrs. Olrea R. Davis, 91, of Swansea, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North.

All attendees must wear a mask.

Mrs. Davis will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing. Interment will follow in St. Mark's West Cemetery.

Mrs. Davis passed away Monday, July 25.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 Friday, July 29, at St. Mark United Methodist Church.

Friends may visit at the residence. Please wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also contact W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

