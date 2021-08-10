Ollvetta (Ann) Price Peirce -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Ollvetta (Ann) Price Peirce, 86, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Todd Horton will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the service.

Ann was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Terry, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Herman Price and the late Mildred Coffman Price Henley. She was the widow of William Warren “Bill” Peirce. She was predeceased by three grandchildren; Elexis Bair, Kristy McGinnis, and Dustin Wagner; two brothers, Buddy Henley and Sonny Price.

Survivors include five daughters; Deborah Ellabarger (Dirk) of Orangeburg, Terry Lowery (Billy) of Kinston, North Carolina, Evelyn Sanders of Bamberg, Kelly Peirce of Orangeburg, Becky McGinnis (Clyde) of Orangeburg; six grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren; two special cousins; Brenda Coffman Kuhn and Linda Coffman Lilly from West Virginia.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 50l St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Please sign the family's on-line guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.