 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ollvetta (Ann) Price Peirce -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Ollvetta (Ann) Price Peirce -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ollvetta (Ann) Price Peirce

ORANGEBURG --Ollvetta (Ann) Price Peirce, 86, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Todd Horton will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the service.

Ann was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Terry, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Herman Price and the late Mildred Coffman Price Henley. She was the widow of William Warren “Bill” Peirce. She was predeceased by three grandchildren; Elexis Bair, Kristy McGinnis, and Dustin Wagner; two brothers, Buddy Henley and Sonny Price.

Survivors include five daughters; Deborah Ellabarger (Dirk) of Orangeburg, Terry Lowery (Billy) of Kinston, North Carolina, Evelyn Sanders of Bamberg, Kelly Peirce of Orangeburg, Becky McGinnis (Clyde) of Orangeburg; six grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren; two special cousins; Brenda Coffman Kuhn and Linda Coffman Lilly from West Virginia.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 50l St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Please sign the family's on-line guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News