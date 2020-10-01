Ollie Mae Sistrunk Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG-- Ollie Mae Sistrunk Davis (“Alice”), 84, of 1839 McMichael St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at C.M. Tucker Jr. Nursing Care Center, Columbia. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Belleville Memorial Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens officiating.

Those attending the service are required to wear a facial mask, and social distancing will be observed.

Family and friends may call the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro, 843-549-5933 (www.stephensfuneralhomes.com).