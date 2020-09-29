 Skip to main content
Ollie Mae Sistrunk Davis -- Orangeburg
Ollie Mae Sistrunk Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ollie Mae Sistrunk Davis (“Alice”), 84 of 1839 McMichael St., passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at C. M. Tucker Jr. Nursing Care, Columbia.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Family and friends may call the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro (843-549-5933).

