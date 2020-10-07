Ollie Mae ‘Polly’ Goethe -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Ollie Mae “Polly” Weathers Goethe, 84, widow of Bennie L. Goethe Jr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the St. George Healthcare Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Old St. George Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Jakie Walters, James Way and Kevin Hinton officiating.

Pallbearers will be Philip Goethe, Chris Rice, Gregory Rice, Justin Goethe, Tyler Brownlee and B.J. Auton. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Jackson, Joey Canaday, Carlton Peele, Nick Dantzler, Ron Matthews and Wesley Infinger.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Polly was born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Reevesville, a daughter of the late John Marion and Eleatha Connelly Weathers. She was a retired clerk with Dorchester County Health Department and a member of Old St. George Baptist Church. She was predeceased by siblings, Rufus B. Weathers and Margie W. Jackson.