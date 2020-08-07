Ollie Mae Bingley -- St. George

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Ollie Mae Bingley, 88, of St. George, will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Capers officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Ollie Bingley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.