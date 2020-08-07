Ollie Mae Bingley -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Ollie Mae Bingley, 88, of St. George, will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Capers officiating.
Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
