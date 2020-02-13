Ollie M. Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ollie M. Thomas of 980 Redmond St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church, 950 Cook Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Anna G. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Mrs. Thomas transitioned on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
