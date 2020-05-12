Ollie Faye 'Morris' Brown -- Linwood, N.J.

LINWOOD, N.J. -- Ollie Faye "Morris" Brown, 93, of Linwood, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, New Jersey, after a long illness culminating with COVID-19. It was Mother's Day. Faye was born at home on July 20, 1926, in rural Norway, South Carolina. The woman who helped with the birth placed a knife under the bed to cut the pain. Her father, Elisha Morris, was the town's depot master, and Faye and her six siblings learned Morse code as children. They would go to the depot and watch the trains load with cotton. After graduation from the local high school, Faye attended Winthrop College for two years in Rock Hill. Afterward she moved to Charleston to live with her older sister Jewell, where she worked as an admiral's secretary at the naval base. Meanwhile she' d attend dances in Folly Beach, winning jitterbug contests. Faye liked to have a good time. Soon she met a young medical officer, Sterling Brown, recently returned from the Second World War's Pacific Campaign, where he' d participated in seven beachfront invasions. She and Sterling were married in Norway in May of 1947. Afterward they moved to Northfield, New Jersey, and Sterling began working with Peter Marvel, MD. Sterling eventually established his own general practice and delivered many babies in Atlantic County. He and Faye had two sons: F. Sterling, Jr. (Dawn) and David M. (Barbara). Faye was a great lover of life, with an exuberant personality. People said of her that she never met a stranger. She had an endless supply of stories and reminiscences, which she'd deliver in her perfectly preserved southern drawl. She never lost her love for the South, particularly Charleston, and after Sterling's death spent many winters there with sisters Jewel and Lucille. She was a longtime member of the Charity League of Atlantic County.