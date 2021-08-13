Ollie C. Edwards Jr -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ollie C. Edwards Jr., 92, of Orangeburg, passed away at his home on Aug. 11, 2021. He was the husband of the late Veanna Edwards.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Billy Hearst officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Ollie was born in Henderson, North Carolina, to the late Ollie C. Edwards and Elizabeth Fair Edwards. He served as a chief petty officer in the United States Navy during the Korean War and Vietnam War, then continued work at the American Legion of California. He was a guest member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include his two daughters, Jeanne (Tony) E. Anderson of Orangeburg, Kathy (Paul) Doyle of California; son, Owen (Lynn) Edwards of Pineola, North Carolina; brother, Richard (Herta) Edwards of Gastonia, North Carolina;and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by daughter, Betsy Edwards; and son, Billy Edwards.