Ollie C. Edwards Jr -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ollie C. Edwards Jr., 92, of Orangeburg, passed away at his home on Aug. 11, 2021. He was the husband of the late Veanna Edwards.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Billy Hearst officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Ollie was born in Henderson, North Carolina, to the late Ollie C. Edwards and Elizabeth Fair Edwards. He served as a chief petty officer in the United States Navy during the Korean War and Vietnam War, then continued work at the American Legion of California. He was a guest member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jeanne (Tony) E. Anderson of Orangeburg, Kathy (Paul) Doyle of California; son, Owen (Lynn) Edwards of Pineola, North Carolina; brother, Richard (Herta) Edwards of Gastonia, North Carolina;and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by daughter, Betsy Edwards; and son, Billy Edwards.
Memorials may be sent to New Hope Baptist Church, 4000 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.