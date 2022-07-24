Olive Katherine Quinn Smith -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Olive Katherine Quinn Smith entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 102.

The oldest of three children of Minnie Marshall and Jay Wesley Quinn Sr., she was born in Lewisville, Georgia, during the Spanish Flu Pandemic. At age 12, her family moved to St. Matthews. As a young woman, she was an office manager for an automobile dealership until World War II shut down auto production. She then participated in the war effort as chairperson of the Calhoun County War Price and Rationing Board. When the war ended, she enjoyed her role as a stay-at-home mother while participating in community organizations and volunteer activities. She was a faithful member of her beloved St. Paul United Methodist Church, serving in numerous positions in Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and on the board of trustees. In 1972, she became an entrepreneur as co-owner of Gifts and Fashions before retiring in 1987.

Following her husband's death in 1998, Olive moved to Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community in Charleston to be closer to her family. She enjoyed knitting, playing bridge, and was an avid reader while remaining interested in sports, politics, and current events until the end of her life. Olive will be remembered for her strength of character and generosity, her kind, caring nature, her uplifting personality and her optimistic outlook on life.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Otis Howard “Mike” Smith; brothers, Jay Wesley Quinn Jr. and James “Pete” Quinn; and great-nephew Wesley Gaskill. She loved her family unconditionally including her daughter, Kathy Rowell (David) of Charleston; two granddaughters, Laura Heape Brisson (Brad) of Charleston and Stephanie Heape Reller (Jason) of Jacksonville, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Kathryn Brisson and Quinn and Brew Reller; two nieces, Ginger Quinn (Michael Merchant) of Columbia, Patricia Quinn (Mitchell Gaskill) of Chapin; and a great-niece, Marshall Gaskill of Asheville, North Carolina.

Words are inadequate to express the appreciation of Olive's family to her extended family of caregivers at Bishop Gadsden's Myers Hall. Their loving friendship was genuine and invaluable; she loved them dearly in return.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Matthews. The family will receive visitors in the church fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Bishop Gadsden Employee Appreciation Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charitable Giving Office, Charleston, SC 29412; St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1808 Bridge St., St. Matthews, SC 29135; or the charity of one's choice.

