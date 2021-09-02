 Skip to main content
Olar Mae Johnson -- Elloree
Olar Mae Johnson -- Elloree

Olar Mae Johnson

ELLOREE -- Public drive-thru viewing for Ms. Olar Mae Johnson, 66, of 804 Shadowfield Court, Elloree, is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

