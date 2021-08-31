 Skip to main content
Olar Johnson -- Elloree
Olar Johnson -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Olar Johnson, 66, of 804 Shadowfield Court, Elloree, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Aug. 29, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via:  info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

