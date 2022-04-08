 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ola Mae Brown --- Columbia

Ola Mae Brown

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Ola Mae Brown, 92, of 57 Fox Cove Court, Columbia, will be held at noon Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Apostle Drayton Gilyard is officiating.

Mrs. Brown passed away on Friday, April 1, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8. Family may call at the residence of her son, Mr. William Brown, 251 Gibson St., Orangeburg, or Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

