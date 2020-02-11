{{featured_button_text}}
Ola Lee Robinson

NORTH -- Ola Lee Robinson, of North, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at the Methodist Oaks in Orangeburg. Born in Hartsville on Aug. 21, 1925, Mrs. Robinson was a daughter of the late Middleton Josey and Margaret Green Woodham. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Heyward Lewis Robinson; an infant daughter, Cynthia Blanch “Cindy”; a son-in-law, Charles Troy Spires; sisters, Edith Howle, Evelyn Kee and Daphne Arthur; and a brother, Joe Woodham.

Surviving are her two devoted daughters, Diane Spires of North, and Sherrie Gossett of Lexington. She was a wonderful grandmother to four grandchildren, Chuck Spires, Julie Toole, James Jackson and Jennie Peele. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Taylor Gable, Chandler and Caity Toole, Madison Peele, Brayden and Ava-Grace Brewer.

She was affectionately known to all her family as “Nana.” Mrs. Ola Lee graduated from Columbia College in 1946, and she taught Home Economics at North High School for 30 years. She was an excellent seamstress and conducted many adult sewing and tailoring classes. She also enjoyed baking and decorating beautiful birthday and wedding cakes for family and friends. In her early retirement years, she could be seen out walking or working in her flower gardens. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Ola Lee was active in the North United Methodist Church where she was honored for her outstanding service and devotion in 2006. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) of North, SC.

The funeral will be at North United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, with burial in Riverside Cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Methodist Oaks in Orangeburg and Grove Park Hospice for their loving care.

