Odessa McMichael Bell -- Concord, N.C.

Odessa McMichael Bell

CONCORD, N.C. -- Mrs. Odessa McMichael Bell, 98, of Concord, N.C. ,passed away on Dec. 20, 2022.

Mrs. Bell was born in Wolfton.

The funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North. Interment will follow in St. Mark United Mehodist Church East Cemetery in North.

The viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 29, at the church until the hour of service.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of the arrangements.

Friends may call the funeral home.

