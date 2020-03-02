Odessa H. Counts -- Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Odessa H. Counts, 64, of Oklahoma City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church, 10203 Main Hwy., Bamberg.
The burial will follow in the Bamberg Memory Gardens after the repast at the church.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Jennifer J..L. Counts, P.O. Box 501, Ballentine, SC 29002.
