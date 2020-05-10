Odell Rice -- Denmark
Odell Rice

DENMARK -- Odell Rice, 68, of 80 Todd Ave., died Tuesday, May 4, 2020, at Palmetto Health Baptist, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary, Denmark Chapel, will be in charge of the services.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home, and attending the services.

