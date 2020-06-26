Odell Folk -- Ehrhardt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EHRHARDT -- Odell Folk, 75, of Ehrhardt, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Hampton Medical Center, Hampton.

Graveside services will be held in the Three Mile Creek Christian Church, Ehrhardt, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Face masks are to be worn during the services and the viewing. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Viewing for the public will take place in the Brice Herndon Funeral Home of Ehrhardt on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.

