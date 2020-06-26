Odell Folk -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Odell Folk, 75, of Ehrhardt, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Hampton Medical Center, Hampton.
Graveside services will be held in the Three Mile Creek Christian Church, Ehrhardt, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Face masks are to be worn during the services and the viewing. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Viewing for the public will take place in the Brice Herndon Funeral Home of Ehrhardt on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.
