Odell Folk -- Ehrhardt

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

EHRHARDT -- Odell Folk, 75, of Ehrhardt, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Hampton Medical Center, Hampton.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date by the Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.