Odell Folk -- Ehrhardt
0 comments

Odell Folk -- Ehrhardt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EHRHARDT -- Odell Folk, 75, of Ehrhardt, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Hampton Medical Center, Hampton.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date by the Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Odell Folk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News