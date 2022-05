DENMARK -- Mr. Odell Crum, 64, of Denmark, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Calhoun Convalescent Center in St. Matthews.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Wright's Funeral Home in Denmark.

Funeral services for Mr. Crum are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the HLW Jehovah Jireh Resource Center, City of Refuge Ministries, Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus guidance will be observed, and masks are required.