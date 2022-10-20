 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Octavia Wolfe -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Octavia Wolfe

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Octavia Wolfe, 25, of 111 Jones Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, St. George. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Wolfe died Oct. 9.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News