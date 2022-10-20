Octavia Wolfe -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Octavia Wolfe, 25, of 111 Jones Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, St. George. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Wolfe died Oct. 9.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.