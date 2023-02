ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mr. Obril "Bozy" Collier will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance.

Burial will be in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date. Public viewing will be Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.