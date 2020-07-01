Obituaries for Friday-Saturday

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Times and Democrat’s July 3 print edition will be a combined Friday-Saturday newspaper. There will be no separate print edition distributed on Saturday, July 4. Obituaries for the combined July 3-4 paper should be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2. The obituary deadline for the Sunday, July 5, T&D print edition is 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4.