Nyla K’Lynn Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Miss Nyla K'Lynn Williams passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Adam Hensley will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, prior to the funeral service.

Miss Nyla was born Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia. She was the daughter of Javon D. Williams and Santana C. Williams. She was predeceased by a cousin, Zayne Williams.

Survivors include her parents, Javon and Santana Williams; brothers, Leyland Williams and Kyson Williams; sister, Za'Riah Williams; maternal grandfather, Thomas Young; maternal grandmother, Monica Baughman; paternal grandmother, Enderia Reed; nine aunts; two uncles; and three cousins.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Friends may call or come by the residence of Thomas Young and Monica Baughman at 1009 Butler Drive, Neeses.

