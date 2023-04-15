Mary Quant,

fashion designer

LONDON (AP) — Mary Quant, the visionary fashion designer whose colorful, sexy miniskirts epitomized London in the 1960s and influenced youth culture around the world, has died. She was 93.

Quant’s family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

Quant helped popularize the miniskirt and the innovative tights and accessories that were an integral part of the look. She also created dresses and other simple mix-and-match garments that had an element of whimsy.

Some compared her impact on the fashion world with The Beatles’ impact on pop music.

Anne Perry,

crime writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Anne Perry, the best-selling crime novelist known for her Thomas Pitt and William Monk detective series and for her own murderous past that inspired the movie “Heavenly Creatures,” has died at age 84.

Perry died Monday in Los Angeles from complications of a stroke and several heart attacks, according to her literary agent in North America, Donald Maass.

Perry published more than 100 books, often set in Victorian England, with notable works including the novels “Death of a Stranger,” “Buckingham Palace Gardens” and one scheduled for September, “The Traitor Among Us.”

Born Juliet Hulme, her diagnosis for tuberculosis led her family to seek a warmer climate, eventually settling in New Zealand. In school, she formed an intense friendship with classmate Pauline Parker. In 1954, her parents were divorcing and she was told she would be moving to South Africa.

The two girls were devastated and plotted against Parker's mother, Honore Parker, who had refused to let Pauline join Juliet in South Africa. The girls conspired to go on a picnic with Honore, reached an isolated place in a Christchurch park and murdered her, beating her repeatedly with a rock.

Because they were minors, the girls were spared the death penalty and instead each served five years in prison. Perry would later explain she felt obligated to help her friend, whom she feared might take her own life.

Perry would later call prison “the best thing that ever happened" to her, a time for her to confront and acknowledge her actions. She renamed herself Anne Perry, moved to Scotland and eventually became a published writer.

Her first novel, “The Cater Street Hangman,” came out in 1979 and unveiled the husband-and-wife detective team of Thomas and Charlotte Pitt. Years later, Perry began her Monk books with “The Face of a Stranger," featuring the memory-impaired sleuth William Monk.

Survivors include a brother, Jonathan Hulme.

Mark Sheehan,

guitarist

LONDON (AP) — Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, has died at the age of 46.

The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”

Formed in Dublin in 2001 by Sheehan, singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, The Script topped U.K. and Irish charts with its self-titled debut album in 2008. It included the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” which reached No. 1 in five countries.

Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina Sheehan, and their three children.