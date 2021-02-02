Norris Thomas -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Norris Thomas, 68, formerly of St. Matthews, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, friends may call his sister, Ms. Blondell Green, at 803-534-5611.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.