Norris Thomas -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Norris Thomas, 68, formerly of St. Matthews, will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, with interment to follow in the Greater St. Stephen AME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Melvin Scott is officiating.
Mr. Norris Thomas was born on Oct. 9, 1952, to the late Plubious (Ella) Thomas in St. Matthews, and passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.
Mr. Norris and Cora Thomas were married on March 31, 1973. Through their union a daughter, Dr. Tonya Denice Thomas-Haynes was born. He was educated in the public schools of Calhoun County. He graduated from John Ford High School in 1970. He then moved to New York to work at Randolph Plastic Company and fell ill shortly thereafter.
Survivors are his daughters, Dr. Tonya (Danny) Thomas-Haynes and Larkeyshia Davis both of Orangeburg; four grandchildren, Nyasia Shacoria Smith of Myrtle Beach, Yawntelisha Dantzler of St. Matthews, LaShonda Davis of Goose Creek, and Annalesheia Davis of Greenville; sisters, Mrs. Blondell Green of Orangeburg, and Donna Keitt of Bronx, New York; two brothers, Jerome (Joyce) Thomas and Ernest Thomas both of St. Matthews; one aunt, Lillian Moses; mother-in-law, Mozell Bonnette of St. Matthews; and a host of nieces and nephews and a special, dedicated, caring niece, Mrs. Janice Young.
Public viewing will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.