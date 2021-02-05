Norris Thomas -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Norris Thomas, 68, formerly of St. Matthews, will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, with interment to follow in the Greater St. Stephen AME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Melvin Scott is officiating.

Mr. Norris Thomas was born on Oct. 9, 1952, to the late Plubious (Ella) Thomas in St. Matthews, and passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Mr. Norris and Cora Thomas were married on March 31, 1973. Through their union a daughter, Dr. Tonya Denice Thomas-Haynes was born. He was educated in the public schools of Calhoun County. He graduated from John Ford High School in 1970. He then moved to New York to work at Randolph Plastic Company and fell ill shortly thereafter.