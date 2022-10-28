 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norman Schliefer -- Orangeburg

NORTH -- Mr. Norman Schliefer, 77, of 185 Martha Heights Lane, North, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Annie Schlieffer, 185 Martha Heights Lane, North, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

