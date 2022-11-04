Norman Schliefer -- North

NORTH -- Funeral services for Mr. Norman Schliefer, 77, of 185 Martha Heights Lane, North, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Mr. Schliefer passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Annie Schliefer, 185 Martha Heights Lane, North, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

