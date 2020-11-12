Norman McBride McLean -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Norman McBride McLean, 91, of Orangeburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center. His passing was due solely to natural causes (not COVID).

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Dukes- Harley Funeral Home chapel in Orangeburg, 3379 Columbia Road, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. The service will be followed by a brief visitation at the funeral home and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Norman was born Aug. 23, 1929. in Orangeburg, the son of the late James Lennon McLean Sr. and Sophronia Hartzog McLean. He was also predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth McLean Pence; his brother, James Lennon McLean Jr.; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Edward and Gerry Brown.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Shirley Brown McLean, with whom he shared a happy and fulfilling life for 61 years. His memory is cherished by his children, daughter Marie McLean-Choi (David) of Orangeburg and sons James N. McLean (Patty) of Orangeburg, William N. McLean (Nicole) of Columbia, and Robert L. McLean (Heather) of Anderson. His children will never forget his unconditional love and his belief that they could accomplish anything.