Norman Garvin -- Branchville
Norman Garvin -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Norman Garvin, of 152 Seacrest Lane, Branchville, (Sixty-Six community), died Aug. 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

