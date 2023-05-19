ST. MATTHEWS -- Norma Virginia McNulty, 89, of St. Matthews, SC, passed away on April 23, 2023, at Calhoun Convalescent Center. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, Santee, SC, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10:00am and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 8320 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey, FL, 34653 on Saturday May 27, 2023, at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Ave., Clearwater, FL, 33760.

Norma was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on July 11, 1933. A daughter of the late Russell Francis McInerney and the late Mary Mahoney McInerney, Norma was a graduate of Keith Hall Academy in Lowell, Mass. She worked as a civilian in the United States Marines, an airline stewardess for Pan Am Airlines, and a cosmetic consultant for Maas Brothers Department Stores, before taking on her most memorable role of wife and mother of four. Norma was a member of St Ann Catholic Church in Santee, SC.

Survivors include her two daughters, Maura M (Richard) Rickenbaker of St. Matthews, SC, Colleen M. Fontana of Trinity, FL.; two sons, Peter (Patricia) McNulty of Dana Point, CA., Stephen McNulty of Dunedin, FL.; sister, Gloria Fadden of Dracut, MA.; brother, David (Patricia) McInerney of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren, Chad (Nicole) Hills, Callie (Anthony) Reitenour, Shannon (Michael) Lange, Brenna McNulty, Cassidy Hills, Morgan Fontana, Lindsay Fontana, Claire Rickenbaker and Sadie Fontana. She especially loved her four great-grandchildren, Bryson Myers, Connor Nelson, Maddie Hills and Bennett Hills. Norma was also known as the "favorite aunt" to her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Joseph P. McNulty.

Memorials may be sent to St. Ann Catholic Church, 2205 State Park Road, Santee, SC 29142.

