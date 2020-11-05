Norma Stephens West -- Vance

VANCE -- Norma Stephens West, 92, of Vance, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born on Jan. 17, 1928, in Dorchester, Norma was a daughter of the late Barney McKinley Stephens and Mattie Traxler Stephens. Norma graduated from Ridgeville High School and on April 20, 1953, she married Earl Eugene West Jr. where she then went on to become a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends. During her early years before her health declined, Norma was an active participant as a member of Providence United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women's missionary group.