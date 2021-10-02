Norma Stephens Godowns -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Norma Stephens Godowns, age 97, died Oct. 1, 2021, at Morningside of Orangeburg. Mrs. Godowns was born on Feb. 22, 1924, in Wrens, Georgia, to Charles Wynn Stephens and Annie Barton Stephens. She was a graduate of Wrens High School, Georgia State College for Women, and South Carolina State College with degrees in music and education.

In June of 1945 she married her high school sweetheart, James Clinton Godowns (1922-2003), and moved to Orangeburg where she taught music at Orangeburg High School until the birth of her son, James Stephens Godowns in 1949. In 1955 she began teaching at Mellichamp Elementary School and taught second grade there until her retirement in 1984.

In addition to her teaching career, Mrs. Godowns directed the choirs at St. Paul's United Methodist Church for several years and later directed the children's choir at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.

Mrs. Godowns was a member of the Moultrie-Eutaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Orangeburg Music Club. She was also pianist and music director for the Orangeburg Lions Club for 50 years (1959 to 2009).