Norma May Chapman Knolls -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Norma May Chapman Knolls, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle, 3440 North Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29116, following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Rev. Thomas Brookshire will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Orangeburg.

The casket will be placed in the church 1 hour prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Knolls was born on May 12, 1928, in Marathon, New York. She was the daughter of the late Gladys Hall Chapman. Mrs. Knolls was a member of Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle in Orangeburg. She loved her church and her church family. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Louise Knolls.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Barnard (Douglas Sr.), Timothy Lee Knolls; grandchildren, Douglas Barnard Jr., Jennifer LeAnne Grant (Marcus), Aaron Knolls (Raylynn), Rebekah Swayze (Jeff); eight great-grandchildren; brother, Herman Chapman; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle Mission Fund, 3440 North Road, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Knolls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.