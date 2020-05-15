Nora R. Jamison == Orangeburg
0 comments

Nora R. Jamison == Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Nora R. Jamison, 67, of 67 Northwood Court, died May 10, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 15, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nora Orangeburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News