Nora R. Jamison == Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Nora R. Jamison, 67, of 67 Northwood Court, died May 10, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 15, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nora Orangeburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.