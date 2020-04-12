Noland Russell Livingston -- Columbia

Noland was truly a man of many talents. He could build and fix anything, a trait he learned from his father in his auto repair garage in Orangeburg. He credits his sister Joyce for his love of words, insisting that she was the smart one in the family. As a longtime photographer, he captured family events, births, weddings, birthdays, funerals of our beloved pets, and smiling faces of strangers. He didn't let Parkinson's get in the way of life. He continued to lend a hand, always available to help out with various projects or undertakings. Noland's jolly white beard symbolized his jovial inner spirit. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh and a knowing chuckle.