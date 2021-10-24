Noah A. Mack -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Noah A. Mack, 69, of 160 Daniely Drive, Cordova, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021,, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Shirley Mack, from 3 to 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

