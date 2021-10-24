 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Noah A. Mack -- Cordova
0 comments

Noah A. Mack -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Mr. Noah A. Mack, 69, of 160 Daniely Drive, Cordova, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021,, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Shirley Mack, from 3 to 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News