Noah A. Mack -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mr. Noah A. Mack, 69, of 160 Daniely Drive, Cordova,will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with interment to follow in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg. The Rev. Walter Harley is officiating.
Mr. Mack passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Shirley Mack, 160 Daniley Drive, Cordova, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.