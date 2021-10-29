Noah A. Mack -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mr. Noah A. Mack, 69, of 160 Daniely Drive, Cordova,will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with interment to follow in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg. The Rev. Walter Harley is officiating.

Mr. Mack passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Shirley Mack, 160 Daniley Drive, Cordova, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.