Nira Jean 'Pete' Horton -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Nira Jean “Pete” Horton, widow of Ross Horton, died Jan. 10, 2023 at The Oaks of Orangeburg.

“Pete” was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Springfield, to Edwin T. and Callie B Smith. Upon her parents' death, “Pete” was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Dr. and Mrs. Norman Boylston, and moved to Branchville at age 4.

“Pete” graduated from Branchville High School, Winthrop University and Western Carolina University. She taught at Branchville High for 30 years, and then at Bowman Academy, Orangeburg Christian Academy, and Andrew Jackson Academy. She was a member of Branchville Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and played the organ for over 50 years.

“Pete" is survived by a son, Steve (Julie) of Moncks Corner; granddaughter, Maggie (Jeff) of Summerville; grandson, Thomas (Emily) of Atlanta; as well as sister-in-law, Sylvia Smith, and two nephews, Terry and Bryan. “Pete” was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Edwin T. Smith.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Ott Cemetery in Branchville. Friends and family may gather after at the Fellowship Hall of Branchville Baptist Church.

