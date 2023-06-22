SUMMERTON -- Nina W. Fralix, 81, of Summerton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, June 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Rev. Larry Kennedy will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:30-1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chris Michael Fralix Sr., Chris Michael Fralix Jr., Glen Mobley, Randy Mobley, Stanley Baker and Mark Walling.

Mrs. Fralix was born in Walterboro, S.C., on October 27, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Laurie B. Walling and the late Bertha Lane Walling. She enjoyed making crafts and was the owner and operator of Lew's Craft Shop. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will forever be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Lewis Fralix.

Survivors include her children, Chris "Mike" Michael Fralix Sr. (Stacy) of Orangeburg, Susan Glasser of Manning, Robin Fralix of Summerton, Sandra Shapiro of Summerton, Richard Fralix of Manning; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine "Clip" Kirby, Nelda "Neil" Walling; brother, Earnie Walling; and a number of nieces, nephews and additional family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

