Nina Lee Jefferson -- Santee
SANTEE -- Ms. Nina Lee Jefferson, 82, of 3564 Old State Road, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on March 21, 2021.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her daughter Margie Sumpter at 803-347-4802,

or Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

