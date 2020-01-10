Nina J. Grady

WILLISTON -- Funeral services for Nina Jean Johnson Grady, 81, of Williston, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Dan Fogle officiating; burial will follow in the Williston Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be sent in Mrs. Nina's memory to the Williston Cemetery, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853.
Mrs. Nina passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Born in Barnwell County, she was a daughter of the late Manuel Floyd Johnson and Bertha Carroll Johnson Burckhalter. She was a member of Rosemary Baptist Church and retired from Savannah River Site as a purchasing agent. She loved spending time at Lake Murray and also enjoyed playing bridge.
Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Vernon Franklin “Pete” Grady Sr.; two daughters, Carol Jean Davis Spain of Williston and Verna (Paul) Dobson of Barnwell; a son, Vernon Franklin “Frank” (Becky) Grady Jr. of Williston; a sister, Maxie (John) Barbieri of Orangeburg; eight grandchildren, James (Carol) Davis, Jackie (Jason) Hall, Bryan Davis, Nicholas “Nick” (Caroline) Dobson, Hunter (Dallas) Grady, Debon (Lorey Bell) Grady, Cullen Grady and Austin Grady; and six great-grandchildren, Grady Hall, Seth and Abby Worley, Bennett Hall, Adalynn Reece Grady and Leah Hunter Dickinson.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements.
