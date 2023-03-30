COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Nikeen K. Boneparte, 26, of Columbia, SC, will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Bishop Hayes T. Gainey is officiating.

Mr. Boneparte passed away, Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.