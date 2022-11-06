Nichole Faith Stroman -- Irmo

IRMO -- Nichole Faith Stroman, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 3, at her residence in Irmo.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Pen Branch Cemetery, Pen Branch Road, North, with the Rev Richard Toy officiating.

She worked at Riverbanks Zoological Park and previously at Cracker Barrel and SC DMV.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Faye Stroman of Greenville; and a daughter, Lena Faye Stroman. Also survived by two sisters, Jada M. Stroman of Greenville and Tanya S. Coggin of Greer. In addition, survived by her very special grandmother, Rose H Stroman of North. Also survived by a number of cousins and two aunts, Pam Kemmerlin and Beverly Stroman. Also one great aunt, Chris Hollis of Columbia.

She had a heart of gold and will be missed by her family and friends.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is in charge of arrangements.