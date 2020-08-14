You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nicholas Jakarri Jackson -- Grand Bay, Alabama
0 comments

Nicholas Jakarri Jackson -- Grand Bay, Alabama

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRAND BAY, ALABAMA -- Nicholas Jakarri Jackson, 29, of 5151 Southern Trail, Grand Bay, Alabama, and formerly of Elloree, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence due to COVID-19; however, please feel free to contact Bernice Pelzer at 803-596-1179 or 803-378-9984. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News