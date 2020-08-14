Nicholas Jakarri Jackson -- Grand Bay, Alabama

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GRAND BAY, ALABAMA -- Nicholas Jakarri Jackson, 29, of 5151 Southern Trail, Grand Bay, Alabama, and formerly of Elloree, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence due to COVID-19; however, please feel free to contact Bernice Pelzer at 803-596-1179 or 803-378-9984. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.