Nicholas Jakarri Jackson -- Grand Bay, Ala.

GRAND BAY, Ala. -- A celebration of life graveside service for Nicholas Jakarri Jackson, 29, of Grand Bay, formerly of Elloree, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the Granger Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating. The family requests that all attendees adhere to COVID-19 precautions, i.e. face masks and social distancing.

CHANGE: There will be no drive-thru viewing on Tuesday Aug. 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. The viewing has been rescheduled and will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the graveside.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence; however, you may contact Bernice Pelzer at 803-596-1179 or 803-378-9984.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

